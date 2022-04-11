Cardona Prison Intimacy and Conversations with Copeti

Enzo Coppetti was furious. The images of his restlessness were eloquent. When Pablo Echvarria charged the penalty at the hands of Kevin Andrade, the striker wanted to execute it because, in fact, he was in charge. But… Edwin Cardona quickly approaches him, asks for the ball, and puts it in the white spot. An angry Tank grumbled while Neri Dominguez tried to calm him down. But after the Colombian scored a painful victory over Platense, former Atlético Rafaela celebrated with him. And everything ended peacefully. So much so that after a while the attacker banked it on Instagram.

“You deserved it, bro, @e.cardona10. Another win, we all continue together @racingclub”Enzo posted after seventh consecutive win…