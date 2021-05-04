ENTERTAINMENT

careful! Drinking more amount of decoction can cause health problems.

Avatar

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, almost all people in Corona Qala are using Ayurvedic decoction. Let us tell you that using Ayurvedic decoction increases immunity power, which also keeps away deadly epidemics like Corona. Friends, we can tell you that we may also have many health problems due to excessive use of decoction. Today we are going to tell you what health problems we may have to face if we use more decoction.

1. According to two Ayurveda Ayurveda, hot things like black pepper, dry ginger, peeple, cinnamon, turmeric, giloy, ashwagandha are used, due to which there is a problem of bleeding from the nose when excessive use of decoction. Can.

2. Friends, let us tell you that due to excessive use of decoction, the heat in the body starts increasing, due to which there can be blisters in the mouth.

3. According to Ayurveda, hot flavored product is used to make decoction, due to which excessive consumption of decoction can cause problems such as stomach irritation, burning sensation while urinating and diarrhea.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Best mini fruit pizza to satisfy your hunger pangs

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top