careful! Drinking more amount of decoction can cause health problems.

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, almost all people in Corona Qala are using Ayurvedic decoction. Let us tell you that using Ayurvedic decoction increases immunity power, which also keeps away deadly epidemics like Corona. Friends, we can tell you that we may also have many health problems due to excessive use of decoction. Today we are going to tell you what health problems we may have to face if we use more decoction.

1. According to two Ayurveda Ayurveda, hot things like black pepper, dry ginger, peeple, cinnamon, turmeric, giloy, ashwagandha are used, due to which there is a problem of bleeding from the nose when excessive use of decoction. Can.

2. Friends, let us tell you that due to excessive use of decoction, the heat in the body starts increasing, due to which there can be blisters in the mouth.

3. According to Ayurveda, hot flavored product is used to make decoction, due to which excessive consumption of decoction can cause problems such as stomach irritation, burning sensation while urinating and diarrhea.