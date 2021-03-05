ENTERTAINMENT

Cargo Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know! 2020

Posted on
Aarti Kadav’s trailer of Netflix original film ‘Cargo’ Netflix is ​​out. Cargo appears to be a science fiction film starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi. Dark comedy tries to answer some important philosophical questions about life, death, and the afterlife. This is the first time that someone from India has made a film that deals with the dilemma of life and death and old times.

In the film, Messi played the role of a demon or demon in Hindu myth, whose job description is a ‘post-death transition serve’ to unload dead people or cargo, which will be recycled for his upcoming incarnation. The film gives a very clever twist on the myth of the avatar in Hinduism.

Freight netflix plot

Assuming that Prahlata is a demon, he is still in contact with modern technology. For the film’s Synopsis, Prahst traded primitive estrus or weapons such as horns and holes for spacecraft and touchpads.

Prahstra’s work life gets worse when he is assigned a new assistant, Yuvika Shekhar, a character played by Tripathi, who looks nothing like her boss. Yuvika is very keen on her work. His presence in Prahta’s work life creates a considerable amount of drama.

Cargo Cast and Crew

The film stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. Apart from this, Anurag Kashyap is in the role of the producer, while Vikramaditya Motwane works as the executive producer of the cargo.

The film has already been shot at the MAMI and SXSW film festivals.

Cargo Netflix Release Date

The film is all set for release and streaming on September 9, 2020. Cargo is available in the Netflix trailer streaming giant’s ecosystem.

