Carl de Moncharlaine, a well-known character from Brussels nightlife, on suspicion of sexual assault

,That evening, he is behind the bar at his usual place. I dance for a bit then at one point he offers me a beer that doesn’t come straight from the bar. From that moment everything becomes blurry. I can’t remember how the sequel went, but I find myself up in the woods. He starts kissing me while touching my upper body. I am mentally conscious, but physically I am no longer in control. I am paralyzed. I’m limp and frozen. I am fully aware of what is happening, I do not agree, I want it to stop but I cannot say a word or do any physical action to stop it. Here, among many others, is an evidence against Carl de Moncharlaine that the RTBF collected on their program #Investigation.
