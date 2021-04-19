LATEST

Carlo Ancelotti keen on permanent Robin Olsen deal

Carlo Ancelotti needs Roma loanee Robin Olsen to grow to be a everlasting member of his squad at Goodison Park, as he places good strain on primary Jordan Pickford.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he would love Roma loanee Robin Olsen to grow to be a everlasting member of his squad at Goodison Park.

The goalkeeper has made 11 appearances for the Toffees this season, and is claimed to be placing good strain on Everton primary Jordan Pickford to make sure competitors for the place between the posts.

Olsen has not featured for his mum or dad membership Roma since 2019, because the Italian membership despatched him out on mortgage final season as properly, the place he made 19 appearances for Cagliari.

Ancelotti has mentioned that he needs the Swedish keeper to grow to be a everlasting member of his squad, telling reporters: “Robin Olsen was again for the previous two video games after a troublesome time.

“He’s a unbelievable man and a extremely good goalkeeper. We like having him at Everton and hope this will proceed.”

Everton presently sit eighth within the Premier League, six factors behind West Ham United within the Champions League locations.

