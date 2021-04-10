LATEST

Carlo Ancelotti retains faith in Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Avatar
By
Posted on
Carlo Ancelotti retains faith in Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Monday’s contest at Goodison Park saw the forward pair, and Richarlison in particular, fail to make the most of a number of chances.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his confidence in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison after their misfire against Crystal Palace.

Monday’s contest at Goodison Park saw the forward pair, and Richarlison in particular, fail to make the most of a number of chances as the Toffees were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw, with James Rodriguez‘s goal being cancelled out late on by Michy Batshuayi.

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have scored 19 and 12 times for the club respectively this season.

And Ancelotti said, ahead of the trip to Brighton on Monday: “We talk about Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin – I can say they have really good ability in the box, usually they are really clinical, and they were really clinical this season, they scored a lot of goals.

“In that situation against Crystal Palace they were not clinical, this is the truth.

“And after that what can I say to them? Nothing, because I am really satisfied with their seasons.

“I think that was an episode and I think if the team is able to give them the same chances that they had against Crystal Palace, they are going to score.”

Playmaker Rodriguez was making his return to action after missing five games due to a calf problem.

Ancelotti said of the Colombia international, who has netted six times and produced eight assists in 22 appearances since joining last summer: “When James Rodriguez is there fit, we have more possibilities in front, we have more opportunities because he has a lot of quality – key passes, final passes, final shot.

“We signed him for this reason, to have more opportunities in front. His condition is good, he is motivated and he showed this really well in the game, not because he scored, but because he was involved in the play.”

An attacker who did not feature against Palace was Josh King, who was left as an unused substitute.

The Norway forward has made eight Everton appearances, all from the bench, and is yet to score following his arrival from Bournemouth in February on a deal until the end of the season.

Asked what he made of how things had gone so far for King at the club, Ancelotti said: “I think Josh is doing well. He didn’t play a lot, it’s true. It’s true also that he played more when we were playing in a different system.

“Now, for the fact that I have a lot of midfielders out, we changed the shape. He suffered a little bit more, the fact we changed the shape.”

King has been linked with a move, and when asked if there had been talks about the player’s future, Ancelotti said: “No, we haven’t talked about the future because we are not talking about the future in this moment. We are really involved in the fight.

“I appreciate the fact he is training well, properly all the time – absolutely no problem for this.

“And the future of the structure of the next season will be discussed not now, because we are so involved in the games, maybe later.”

Monday’s action left Everton eighth in the Premier League, outside the top four by five points with nine games to go.

They have taken 18 points from 15 home games and 29 from their 14 away fixtures – their last 10 away league matches have featured seven wins and only one loss.

Ancelotti said: “It is a big fight for the European position. We are there. We could do better, yes.

“I think at home we could do much better. But we have to say that we had a fantastic run away.”

ID:442623:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5046:

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
858
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
856
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
822
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
799
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
781
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
749
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
666
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
666
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top