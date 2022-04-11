Carlo Nationalist – Armed robbery and arrest

GARDAÍ in Carlow has arrested a man in his 60s following an armed robbery that took place at a business complex in Polarton, Carlow on Saturday night, April 9. Around 9 p.m. a masked man armed with a shotgun broke into a business complex at the Sandhills Shopping Center on Hackettstown Road in Carlow and threatened staff members. He demanded cash from the person sitting behind the counter and fled from the spot with huge amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery. In a follow-up on Sunday evening, a search of a property in the town of Carlo was conducted under warrant and a firearm and amount of cash were recovered. One person arrested and currently detained under section 30 Offenses Against State Act 1939 At Carlo Garda station. The investigation continues.