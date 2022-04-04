Carlos Alcaraz, 18: Winner in Miami, already 11th in the world, he never stops breaking records for speed

a few weeks ago he was already Became the youngest player in the ATP 500 in Rio and entered the top 20 of world men’s tennis. And the Spaniard took the opportunity to snap a few lines of statistics.

a 18 years, 9 months and 16 days, that is Youngest player to enter the ranking of top 20 players in the world. a record previously held again Rafael Nadal With 18 years, 10 months and one day. He became the third youngest player to do so since the start of the ATP Tour in 1990. Andrei Medvedev And Pete Sampras,

This Monday, he is also the youngest player to break into the top 15 since a certain… Rafael Nadal. If Alcaraz was aiming to climb into this top 15 in 2022, the Spanish player would be as fast as ever to achieve his goal.

Finally, to 18 years11 months and 1 day, Alkarazi Come…