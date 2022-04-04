Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero, this precious couple

Miami, Saturday night. Juan Carlos Ferrero finds Carlos Alcaraz, whom he had to leave alone in Florida. But it is the biggest one that needs support and comfort. The coach sees that his student is approaching him and hugging him. He did not report his return to the United States. ,I didn’t know it, it startled me, Conceded the young Spanish champion. It was really great to have him with me in the box of my first Masters 1000 final,

This start of spring will forever mark an important stage in Mercian’s budding career. The confusion of feelings for Juan Carlos Ferrero is at its peak. In just a few days, an indelible grief, the death of his father, and an immense pride accompany this coronation of his patron. No one took part in this “live” hug between the two men, but after the victory in the finals, everyone could watch at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday evening…