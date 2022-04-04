Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Roode in Miami Open final: Tennis world’s reaction

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest-ever Miami Open champion on Monday morning (AEST) after the 18-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Rudd of Norway to win his maiden ATP Masters title.

Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, showed why many believe he is currently the youngest prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5 6-4 victory.

Only two men have won the title at this young age – Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he won Monterey in 2005. Carlo had claimed the crown. ,

Alcaraz just dropped a set on his way to the Miami crown and now he’ll be off…