Carlos Alcaraz becomes first Spaniard to win Miami Open after straight sets win over Caspar Rudo

Carlos Alcaraz cemented his rising status as a rising star of men’s tennis by claiming his first ATP Masters 1000 title with a win over Casper Roode at the Miami Open.

The 14th seed won 7-5, 6-4 in one hour and 52 minutes to become the first Spanish player to win the tournament.

The win also broke 18-year-old Novak Djokovic’s record set in 2007 as the youngest men’s champion in Miami Open history at 19 years and 10 months.

Alcaraz will now reach a career-high No. 11 in the world and has fast emerged as a major threat to the game’s biggest titles. Roode, who was competing in his 10th ATP Tour Finals, will move up to seventh in the rankings.

