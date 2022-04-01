Carlos Alcaraz breaks Miomir Kekmanovic’s resistance to reach Miami SF. ATP Tour

Carlos Alcaraz continued his fast tennis run with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5) quarterfinal win over Miomir Kekmanovic in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening as he played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Had a winning debut. Open presented by Itau.

“I feel like I’m playing in Spain,” Alcarz said of the crowd’s overwhelming support. “It’s unbelievable. The energy he gave me was insane. I think it wouldn’t have been possible to reach the semi-finals today without him.”

Alcraz was 4–5, two points from a loss at 15/30 and again at 5/3 in the tie-break, where he was twice behind the mini-break. But he was brave and courageous in the crucial moments, winning the final four points of the match and sealing the deal in spectacular fashion with a push passing shot on the dead run. This 18 year old…