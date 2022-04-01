Carlos Alcaraz breaks Miomir Kekmanovic's resistance to reach Miami SF. ATP Tour

Carlos Alcaraz breaks Miomir Kekmanovic’s resistance to reach Miami SF. ATP Tour

Carlos Alcaraz continued his fast tennis run with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5) quarterfinal win over Miomir Kekmanovic in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening as he played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Had a winning debut. Open presented by Itau.

“I feel like I’m playing in Spain,” Alcarz said of the crowd’s overwhelming support. “It’s unbelievable. The energy he gave me was insane. I think it wouldn’t have been possible to reach the semi-finals today without him.”

Alcraz was 4–5, two points from a loss at 15/30 and again at 5/3 in the tie-break, where he was twice behind the mini-break. But he was brave and courageous in the crucial moments, winning the final four points of the match and sealing the deal in spectacular fashion with a push passing shot on the dead run. This 18 year old…


Read Full News