Carlos Alcaraz continues to make history and become champion of the Miami Masters 1000: his thrilling celebration

Carlos Alcarazu history of cement Masters 1000 Day Miami, The Spaniard, considered by many to be Rafael Nadal’s successor, defeated the Norwegian in the final to win the most important trophy of his short and early career. casper rudd, ranked eighth in the world, by 7-5 and 6-4. In this way, at the age of just 18 years 11 months, he became Youngest champion in tournament historyNovak Djokovic, surpassing the champion’s record at 19 years and 10 months in 2007.

Victory completed, Mercian rushes to hug his coach John Charles FerreroThe former number one in the world, who almost missed the entire competition due to the death of his father, but arrived in Miami for the finals and surprised his student.

Alkaraj did a great job…