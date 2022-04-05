Carlos Alcaraz, Crazy Rise: The eight matches that developed him in less than a year

Madrid: Murthy gives Nadal lesson

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round
Opponent: Rafael Nadal
Date: May 5, 2021
Necklace 6-1, 6-2

A bitter birthday. On the day of his 18th birthday, as fate had decreed, Carlos Alcaraz challenged his idol Rafael Nadal. As the successor to Majorcan already announced by some as he is distinguished by his speed at the highest level, he has the opportunity to show how the comparison is packed and more fair than that of the Caja Magica. Despite an acknowledged break from the start, he gives a real glimpse of his potential in some scenes, such as in the third game where his fierce but futile defense leaves the audience standing.

At this brilliant point, Alkaraz tests his abs. No one to complain, the kid smiles, gets some treats, and goes back to war, but…


