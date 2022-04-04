Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Roode and won the Miami Open

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, just 18, won his first Masters 1000 by defeating Casper Roode in straight sets at the Miami Open.

Carlos Alcarazu16th in ATP, beat Norway on this Sunday casper rudd (8th) and was declared the champion of Miami OpenWith which he became the youngest tennis player to be crowned in the history of the tournament and the first Spanish player to win the men’s draw of the Masters 1000.

The Spaniard, only 18, won 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and 52 minutes.

The young man from Murcia became the third youngest tennis player in history, behind only Michael Chang and his compatriot Rafael Nadal, to win the Masters 1000.

