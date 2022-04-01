Carlos Alcaraz wins epic three-set match against Miomir Kekmanovic to reach first semi-final of Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz won the semi-finals of the Miami Open 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(5) in two hours and 26 minutes.

The 18-year-old, who enjoyed a run in the last four at Indian Wells last month, fell to his knees after coming down to world number 48.

Alcaraz is now 16-2 for the season and sets up a thrilling match against defending champion Hubert Herkaz, who beat world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in a 7-6 (7) 6-3 win over Russia on Thursday Gave.

“I feel like I’m playing in Spain,” Alcarz said after the match at Hard Rock Stadium, where he came back twice from a loss in the final set from two points.

“It’s unbelievable. The energy they push…