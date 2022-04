Spain’s 14th-seeded Carlos Alcaraz scored the biggest victory of his youth career at the Miami Open with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Norwegian world number eight Casper Rood in the final on Sunday. .

Carlos Alcarazu Born: El Palmar, Murcia, Spain

Born: El Palmar, Murcia, Spain Age: 18

Age: 18 ATP Tour titles: three

ATP Tour titles: three Career Prize Money: $5.06 million (singles and doubles)

Career Prize Money: $5.06 million (singles and doubles) Career singles win-loss record: 51-20

Career singles win-loss record: 51-20 World Ranking: 11 (April 4, 2022)

World Ranking: 11 (April 4, 2022) US Open QF 2021, youngest quarterfinalist in men’s major since Michael Chang in 1990

The 18-year-old Alcaraz earned his first ATP Masters 1,000 crown and is the first Spanish man to win in Miami after his compatriot’s last eight final appearances, including five by Rafael Nadal.

“I have no words to describe how I feel,” Alcaraz said after replacing Novak Djokovic.