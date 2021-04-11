LATEST

Carlos Corberan admits Huddersfield were "lacking in attack" against Rotherham

Manager Paul Warne hailed ‘a big point’ as relegation rivals Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry and Derby all lost.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne says his players were buoyed by results elsewhere that keep his team’s slim survival chances alive.

The Millers played out a tense goalless affair with Huddersfield, with Rotherham having the better chances to seal a much-needed win.

Lewis Wing came close on a couple of occasions before Ben Wiles somehow tapped wide with the goal gaping in the latter stages.

The result did little to help either side in their battle for the drop, with Rotherham still six points off safety but with the added bonus of having three, and in some cases four, games in hand on their drop rivals.

Other teams such as Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry and Derby all lost – something Warne says was a boost to his side ahead of three games inside the next week.

“I thought our performance was really good today,” Warne said. “It was better than the 0-0 scoreline suggested but unfortunately we just didn’t take it to that next step.

“I thought we bossed the game apart from a 15- to 20-minute spell where we couldn’t get the ball back off them.

“This is a big point on the road for us but we would have obviously liked three points on what is the biggest week of our season.

“They are all big games at the moment and I don’t know how much more we can get out of the players. As I say, today we had everything apart from the finishing touch.

“When they were in the dressing room the lads felt like it was a defeat but when they saw the other results, they were really pleased.

“As a manager you’re only beat away from a heart attack so when Huddersfield went through at one point I was worried to say the least! But we managed to clear the danger and Viktor (Johansson) made some good saves for us when needed.

“There’s no criticism from me for Wilesy when he missed late on because he had a great game. It’s just one of those misses.

“We’re going to need everyone in this period because we’re playing virtually every 36 hours.”

As for Huddersfield, they remain eight points clear of safety but having played three games more than Rotherham, boss Carlos Corberan was far from content with a draw.

He said: “It wasn’t the result we wanted before the game. We wanted to turn the page from Norwich with a good result and performance and we didn’t get either of those things.

“The point was positive in that we didn’t compete well enough in the second half to get even that point. We were very concentrated on competing but didn’t create anything in attack.

“The first half was more equal between the two teams. We wanted to play better than them in the second half but it was the opposite.

“I cannot say this was a positive point because you must always try to add more points to keep the team in the Championship.

“There was a lot fight in this performance but we were lacking in attack.

“With the passage of minutes they were better than us and got more of their strengths to come out.”

