Carlos: Fans unite with team

Huddersfield Town Head Coach Discusses Latest Sky Bet Championship Results

– Huddersfield Town 2-0 Luton Town

– Carlos Corberon shares thoughts full time

– Watch the full interview on YouTube via HTTV

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberon shares his thoughts on the run of Town’s latest Sky Bet Championship fixture against Luton Town.

While discussing the match, the head coach highlighted how the balance of the game has turned in Town’s favour.

“I think today we played a very balanced and equal game.

“When these things happen, the details can be important and change the game, and for me today the details went in our favor.”

When asked about John Russell’s goal, Carlos…