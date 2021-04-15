Carlos Rodon records 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history

Carlos Rodon of Miami, Florida recorded the twentieth no-hitter in Chicago White Sox historical past on Wednesday. The southpaw didn’t quit a base hit in 114 pitches in an 8-0 White Sox win over the Cleveland Indians at Assured Fee Area.

Just one Indians base runner reached base in the entire recreation. Within the prime of the ninth inning, catcher Roberto Perez of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico was hit by a pitch with one out.

Rodon had seven strikeouts and had 75 strikes. He pressured Indians batters to floor out and fly out 10 occasions every.

This was the 307th no-hitter in Main League Baseball historical past, and the twentieth time it was completed in White Sox historical past. The opposite White Sox pitchers to throw a no-hitter have been Nixey Callahan of Fitchburg, MA; Frank Smith of Pittsburgh, PA; Ed Walsh of Plains Township, PA; Joe Benz of New Alsace, IN; Eddie Cicotte of Springwells, MI; Charlie Robertson of Dexter, TX; Ted Lyons of Lake Charles, LA; Vern Kennedy of Kansas Metropolis, MO; Invoice Dietrich of Philadelphia, PA; Bob Keegan of Rochester, NY; Joe Horlen of San Antonio, TX; Blue Moon Odom of Macon, GA and Francisco Barrios of Hermosillo, Mexico (a mixed no-hitter); Joe Cowley of Lexington, KY; Wilson Alvarez of Maracaibo, Venezuela; Mark Buehrle of St. Charles, MO; Philip Humber of Nacogdoches, TX; and Lucas Giolito of Burbank, CA. Smith, and Buehrle pitched two no-hitters every, whereas Robertson, Humber, and Buehrle every threw an ideal recreation.

Two Chicago White Stockings pitchers threw no-hitters within the 1800s. Larry Corcoran of Brooklyn, NY truly pitched three no-hitters, and John Clarkson of Cambridge, MA threw one.

It has been an amazing begin to the 2021 season for Rodon. He has thrown 14 innings thus far with out giving a run. The truth is, he has solely given up three walks, and two hits, together with 16 strikeouts.