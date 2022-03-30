Carlos Tevez will play for Juventus Sr.

Since playing his last game at Boca in June 2021, many teams have wanted Carlos’ services. tevez inside a field. However, so far none of the bidders had managed to play back Apache. Football Professional at 38 years old. The only club that could achieve this was an Italian club: The Senior of Juventus Will return that country after eight years.

There, Tevez played two seasons, was part of 66 games (30 as a starter), scored 39 goals and was crowned two Serie A, one Italian Super Cup and one Italian Cup, in addition to reaching the 2014 Champions League final. -15 against the then Barcelona of Lionel Messi.

Tevez will have his first game in Juventus senior football…


