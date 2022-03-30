Carlos Tevez’s announcement about his future

“I’m going back to my home,” the 38-year-old Apache wrote via her social network. Their first match will be against Inter Milan next Sunday.

since she said goodbye BocaIn June 2021, several teams tried to seduce Carlos Tevez for him to play professional football again 38 yearsBut no one could achieve it, except senior at juventusWhich will return it to Italy after eight years.

played apache there of the seasonsran away 66 games (30 starts), transformed 39 goals and won two series a, an italian super cup And an italian cupin addition to reaching Lionel Messi’s 2014–15 Champions League final against Barcelona,