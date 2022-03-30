Carlos Torres (Charlie Flo) tells us what it was really like to record ‘La Reina del Flo’ with Raw Alejandro. film and television

a Charles Torres many people still call him Charlie FlowHe has given a character who has fallen in love with half the world, thanks to a series that does not leave the ranking of most watched on Netflix, despite the fact that its second season premiered a few months ago Was.

queen of flow allowed him to be the star of reggaeton (only in fiction at the moment) and he This has allowed him to stand side by side with genre greats like Sebastian Journey or Karol Go, At first he didn’t want to audition for the character due to singing issue, but in the end, he showed up and convinced.

The character has changed their lives and allowed them to live unforgettable moments like the filming in which they shared the stage. raw alejandro, From that unique moment we were able to talk…