Carlow Nationalist — Daffodil Day returns after two years of Covid disruptions

muiren duffy

The Irish Cancer Society is urging the public to come out and support those affected by cancer as Daffodil Day returns after two years of COVID disruptions.

The annual appeal is the charity’s largest fundraiser of the year, making it important for the provision of services to patients, survivors and their families.

Daffodil Day was forced to go online in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, however, volunteers across the country will implement back today, selling daffodils, hosting events and raising awareness of the Irish Cancer Society’s important work .