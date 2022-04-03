Carlton Blues vs Hawthorne Hawks

It was Carlton’s best, it was Carlton’s worst, and for the first time since 2012, the Blues are unbeaten through the opening three rounds.

After taking a 41-point lead in nine minutes into the second stint, the Blues faced a Hawthorne tidal wave that took two from that point to run out the winners from 11.8 (74) to 11.7 (73) on Sunday. Scored nine goals. Afternoon adventure between old rivals at MCG.

Dylan Moore kicked the game’s opening goal after five minutes, before the Blues piled on seven unanswered majors – the first time he scored seven goals since round five, 2014 (against the Bulldogs).

It was a fine performance from Michael Voss’ men, who took a 34-point lead in the first change. The blues were dominating…