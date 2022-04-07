Carly Rae Jepsen is ready for new music – 97.9 WRMF

Streeter Lecca / Getty Images

“Call Me Maybe” Singer Carly Rae Jepsen announced that she was back in the recording studio and making new music.

Carly took Twitter To tease his upcoming project, he wrote “X Mark the Spot”, and shared an ink-drawn map of California. While it chose to include landmarks like Coachella, the International Banana Museum, and the world’s largest dinosaur, fans were quick to note that the Golden Ax has more than 180 exits on Route 10.

Fans of the area flew in to see what they would find at the location and, soon enough, stumbled upon a giant billboard teasing Carly’s return.

The sign reads “Carly Rae Jepsen, Western Wind” and includes the phone number “213-732-3275”. Calling the number takes you to the singer’s hotline,…