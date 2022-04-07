Carly Rae Jepsen Is Teasing Something Called The “West Wind”

A new billboard spotted somewhere in America

In our hyper-digital, ultra-online world, the majority of teasing new music goes on social media.

But if you’re into Carly Rae Jepsen — queen of everything and swordfighter extraordinaire — creating a promotional billboard is still well within the confines of an album(?) rollout.

Yesterday (April 6), Jepsen with a placard was seen overlooking some lucky stretch of highway with the title “Western Wind” somewhere in the US. Billboard also included a phone number, which fans can call 213-732-3275 to hear a pre-recorded message from the pop star.

“Hello, you’ve reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline,” the recording goes. To stay in the loop on all kinds of things, text me here:…