Carly Rae Jepsen teases new music with ‘Western Wind’ Billboard

Carly Rae Jepsen has teased the release of new music with social media updates and a “Western Wind” billboard.

Earlier this week (April 4), Jepsen posted a map of California to social media, with “like” lines.coming like a west wind,Reminds me of love that it’s all connected,bloom first, you know it’s spring,Do you feel at home in all directions?” And “a celebration, a celebration,

Captioning the post, Jepsen wrote “X marks the spot,” with a cross visible on the map at exit 130.

This was followed by updated profile pictures on social media yesterday (April 6) Title “First Blossom…” There was also a picture of a billboard…


