“Carmelo Anthony made me think too much on defense, I got caught on the plane”: Kevin Durant reveals the ‘Welcome to NBA’ moment. sport

Kevin Durant honored Carmelo Anthony by acknowledging that his actual ‘Welcome to NBA’ moment was against him.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the players whose legacy is likely to lead him into apathy. He is the top 5 scorer in this century, 4 Olympic medals and has played in the NBA for 18 seasons.

But he never won a championship and did not even live in a finals series. It is likely that the one thing that is keeping him away from league status in the next phase. It is the same with Chris Paul – these are two players who were considered the cream of their position in their offenses.

Also read: “I’m teaching them math”: When Wilt Chamberlain happily explained how he would sleep with 20,000 women on Conan O’Brien’s show

Still, Carmelo has a fan base of hardcore fans, who grew up on the staples of 2000 basketball. Melo has to be ready for someone who considers himself a serious fan of the ball. He even defeated Kevin Durant for the scoring title in the 2012–13 season.

Kevin Durant says Carmelo Anthony handed him his first ‘Welcome to NBA’ moment

KD once gave an interview to the crew of The Tribune – Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. Several topics were discussed that day about how KD reached the decision to sign with the Warriors.

Q-Rich and Miles then asked him a question that they ask every NBA star on their podcast – they are welcome to the ‘NBA’. Durant replied happily.

“My first NBA game was against Carmelo Anthony. He was just physical. He will dip you in color, hit you with the shoulder, then he will take you out. “

“When, jab, pull over you. He was just thinking too much on you D. I got tangled in the plane.”

This version of Carmelo Anthony is one of the 10-15 best / most invincible forces the game has ever seen. Polished on that court, full of confidence, the only little forward I can definitely put on him when speaking of straightforward abilities is LeBron and Durant and maybe T-Mac. pic.twitter.com/Ad3QGIGbyA – Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) February 28, 2019

Also read: “They find out, the NBA has to do better”: Lakers PG Dennis Schroder publicly calls NBA’s COVID-19 policy after helping LeBron James win over the Blazers.