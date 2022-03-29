Carol Smiley appears in Richard Osman's House of Games

Former Scots presenter Carol Smiley returned to TV screens this week at Richard Osman’s House of Games — and fans had the same thing to say.

The Glasgow-born presenter was joined by BBC program TV and radio presenter Richie Anderson, actress Joe Caulfield and actor and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

All fans had the same say about the former presentercredit: BBC
She Joins Other Guest Contestants on the Tonight Game Show

She Joins Other Guest Contestants on the Tonight Game Showcredit: BBC

In a fast-paced quiz show, a group of four famous faces compete against each other to test their knowledge in a series of games.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to praise Carol’s appearance.

One said: “I had a huge teenage crush on Carol Smiley when I was growing up.

“She looks amazing in House of Games.”

