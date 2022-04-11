Carolina Oltra removed her implant for health reasons

Carolina Oltra He took a very important decision in his life. Model decides to remove breast implant, But he not only ordered their removal, but also created a critical reflection on his Instagram account about the negative consequences of having them.

With a photo from the clinic bed showing him holding implants in each of his arms, Carolina Oltra made public the disease caused by these implants,

Carolina Oltra removed the implant for health reasons.

“And one day I was free and I said enough of these toxic bags full of heavy metals hurting my body!”, commented the model.

,After implantation, they release heavy metals, silicon, and chemicals that can be transferred and stored throughout the body., The…