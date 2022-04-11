Carolina Oltra Removes Her Breast Implants and Explains: “One Day I Was Free and I Said Enough”

Carolina Oltra shows how she is after having her breast implants removed

Contrary to the “demand” of beauty standards today, Carolina Oltra Decided to remove breast implants placed years ago. And she did so to make her health a priority. This was made clear in an extensive posting he made on his account. instagramWhere he explained the reasons in detail.

“And one day I was free and had enough of these toxic bags full of heavy metals hurting my body”He began by expressing in the publication an image of himself in a clinic bed, while holding prostheses in his hands that had just been removed.

In the meantime, he continued for information: “Did you know? Breast implants are foreign bodies…