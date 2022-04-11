Carolina Oltra’s Tough Verdict: “Implants Hurt My Body”

Conversely many famous people who decide to wear a Lola to look more sexist, Carolina Oltra He went the other way and decided to have his implants removed. The model said that the reasons for her decision are related to her health.

“And one day I was free and I said enough of these toxic bags full of heavy metals that hurt my body!” He reassured with a picture on Instagram where he is seen resting in a clinic room holding the prosthesis he has been wearing all these years. in his body.

“Health Comes First”shed light on who is the mother Jasmine You ConstantinoIssuing a warning to his followers with symptoms of Asia disease, also known as “breast implant disease”, which…