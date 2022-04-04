Carrie Underwood debuts powerful new song ‘Ghost Story’ – The Orange County Register

Carrie Underwood returned to the Grammy Awards stage to perform her song “Ghost Story” live for the first time at the 64th Annual Awards on Sunday night.

Underwood performed her powerful vocals, aided by a handful of backup singers, as she stood on a stage, a wind machine blowing her hair and dress as she delivered the single straight.

The “American Idol” winner turned country music megastar, whoever Titled 2022 Stagecoach Country Music Festival She was an award winner even before she took the stage, at Indio on 30 April. She won the trophy in the Best Roots Gospel category with “My Savior”. They were also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean, although the award went to…