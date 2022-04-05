Carrie Underwood mourns the death of beloved dog, Ace: “He was a true friend”

Country music icon Carrie Underwood is mourning the loss of her beloved family member, Ace. Underwood’s rescue dog died on Sunday (April 3), the same evening she scored Best Roots Gospel Album for her faith-based project, “My Savior,” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

On Monday, April 4, the multi-platinum artist broke the news on social media that his younger friend had passed away. The eight-time Grammy Award winner uploaded a montage featuring his four-legged friend to social media.

“Last night, my dear Ace left this world…He will live on in our hearts and be missed forever. He was there for me when I was trying to figure out life on my own. It was at its peak!” Hitmaker wrote…