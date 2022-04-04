Carrie Underwood mourns the loss of her dog, Ace

Carrie Underwood is saying goodbye to a four-legged friend who’s been with her for years. The singer’s dog, Ace, died Sunday night (April 3), the same night Underwood won Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas and performed at the show.

On social media, she posted a montage of pictures of the ace throughout her life and reflected on the impact of her friendship over the years.

“He was there for me trying to figure out life on my own when it was in its madness!” Underwood says. “He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to sleep and play…through all the ups and downs. He was a true friend and a good boy till the end. I love you sweet ace… see you on the other side…”

Ever the devoted dog mom,…