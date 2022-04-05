Carrie Underwood posted gut-wrenching snaps in memory of her dog, who died at the Grammys on Sunday

‘See the other side’: Carrie Underwood shares heartbreaking news her dog Ace died on the same night she performed at the Grammys
Carrie Underwood announced some sad news on Monday via Instagram.
The 39-year-old singer-songwriter posted several photos of her dog Ace and told her more than 11 million followers that he had passed away.
Snaps from Underwood showed the big-eared pup in several positions, including one in which she gave him a smooch on the cheek and another in which an elf on a shelf was sitting on his back.
Sharing the loss: Carrie…
Read Full News