Carrie Underwood Responds to Winning a Grammy Award for Her First Gospel Album

“It’s something I’ve really wanted to do for the rest of my career,” she said.

Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” won Best Roots Gospel Album at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The country superstar now has eight Grammys.

Underwood, reacting to the win on Instagram wrote: “I love this album (#MySavior) and I really believe it’s the most important album ever! Thanks to everyone who supported me! I’m eternally grateful!”

“I’ll probably start crying right away, well,” she began, before adding, “I think it’s more important because I think it’s one of the most important bodies…