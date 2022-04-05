Carrie Underwood Reveals Death of Her “Sweet” Dog Ace on Grammys Night – E! Online

Carrie Underwood mourning the death of her beloved puppy ace,

In a post shared on Instagram, the 39-year-old singer announced that he passed away on April 3.

“Last night my sweet ace left this world…she will live on in our hearts and be missed forever,” she wrote on April 4, sharing a series of cute dog photos. “He was there for me trying to figure out my life when it was in its madness! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always there to take a nap and play Ready … through all heights and lows.”

Underwood—one who shares sons isaiah7, and Jacob3, with husband mike fisher– Called Ace a “true friend and a good guy till the end”, “I love you, Sweet Ace…see you on the other side…”

