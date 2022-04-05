Carrie Underwood says her dog Ace died on Grammy night

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn affiliate commissions from purchases made through links on this page.

article material

Sunday was a rollercoaster evening for the ‘Before He Cheats’ hitmaker – after winning in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for his record ‘My Savior’ and performing his new single ‘Ghost Story’ at the event – with his ” Away after the passing of “true friend”.

The country’s 39-year-old superstar wrote on Instagram, “Last night my lovely ace passed away from this world…she will live on in our hearts and will always be remembered. She was there for me as I explore life on my own.” When I was trying…