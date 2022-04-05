Close sticky video

Carrie Underwood says her dog Ace died on Grammy night

Carrie Underwood says her dog Ace died the same night at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Sunday was a rollercoaster evening for the ‘Before He Cheats’ hitmaker – after winning in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for his record ‘My Savior’ and performing his new single ‘Ghost Story’ at the event – with his ” Away after the passing of “true friend”.

The country’s 39-year-old superstar wrote on Instagram, “Last night my lovely ace passed away from this world…she will live on in our hearts and will always be remembered. She was there for me as I explore life on my own.” When I was trying…


Read Full News