Carrie Underwood tearfully explains why latest Grammy win is so meaningful

Carrie Underwood won grammy award for Best Roots Gospel Album, and she emotionally explained why recognition meant so much to her. Underwood knew “I’ll probably start crying right away” as she talked about her award-winning debut Gospel album, my Savior,

“I think it’s more important because I think it’s one of the most important bodies of work I’ve ever been a part of, I’ve been able to do,” she said with a broken voice and she shed tears. . “It’s something I’ve really wanted to do throughout my career. I wanted to make this album, and I got it, and it means the world to me.

“Dude, I didn’t last long, did I?” Underwood added with a smile, looking at his emotional reaction to his latest win. He went on…