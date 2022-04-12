Carriers’ national strike began to claim a new rate and diesel

1 1fromaprilfrom2022Feather06:50
Transporters of grain and derivatives went on strike across the country. Starting this Monday, truck drivers affiliated with the Federation of Argentine Transporters (Fetra) will be mobilized at various points in the central region, mainly in ports.
transport stop
When the transport is stalled, the sector claims that diesel is being supplied at the government price. In addition, they request negotiating table opening For rate update.
From the union he told that various access to the ports of Gran Rosario have been cut. Also, he confirmed that there would be mobilization on the main routes transporting food grains.
For his part, the Vice President of Fetra, Pablo Agolanti, commented on the Puesteros Day event …
Read Full News