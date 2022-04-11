Carriers’ strike already affects 21 grain ports

national strike Already being felt in some parts of the country organized by the Federation of Argentine Transporters (Fetra), especially in ports. The protest measure taken by the unit is In respect of the claim of shortage of diesel in the service stations and increase in its value, for which they seek an update of their service rates.

In this context, Argentine Chamber of Oil Industry (Ciara) warned that the measures ordered by the carrier “Severely impacts the agriculture business chain.” During this, he mentioned this on his Twitter account. “Government does not propose resolution of conflict or deficiency”.

President of the Chamber of the Argentine Oil Industry and the Center for Gustavo Idigoras …