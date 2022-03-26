Carrigaline stabbing victims named as father and son Weeshie and Shane Murphy

Gardai is still questioning a suspect about the fatal stabbing of one of Ireland’s best pitch and putt players, which has left his father fighting for his life in Cork.

The victim, locally named 27-year-old Shane Murphy, died during an attack on his family’s home in Carriglin. His father, 75-year-old Patrick, locally known as Veshi, has suffered severe knife injuries and is in hospital.

It is believed that the suspect, who is in his 40s, and who is being questioned by detectives, was known to both men, who are well known and highly respected in pitch and putt circles across the country. Shane was ranked in the top 10 of Ireland’s pitch and putt players, having won numerous local, regional and national titles at various levels over the years. He recently had two senior…

