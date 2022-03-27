Carter Leaving White Fern | RNZ News

White Ferns coach Bob Carter is stepping down after New Zealand failed to reach the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup.



Photo: photosport

The 61-year-old media confirmed the decision after the tournament’s hosts finished the group stage with four losses and three wins.

Carter will return to his former role in High Performance with New Zealand Cricket.

Despite the Ferns’ performance and several senior players approaching the end of their international careers, Carter is confident the team is in no danger of falling behind its rivals.

However he acknowledged the White Ferns’ coaching staff and all players were disappointed that they were unable to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

