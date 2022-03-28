Casey Dumont’s performance of heart and soul propelled Melbourne Victory to A-League women’s glory

jelly beans. This won Melbourne Victory in the 2021-22 A-League Women’s Championship.

well sort of.

Goalkeeper Casey Dumont turned in at half-time in Sunday afternoon’s A-League Women’s Grand Final when she walked into the change room feeling light-headed.

And who could blame her? She was stormed by Sydney FC, who single-handedly made four acrobatic saves to keep her team in the competition.

Dumont faced his fair share of knocks in Sunday’s final, including a heavy clash (above) against Sydney FC defender Charlize Rule. , Getty Images: Tiffany Williams ,

But all was not well. The veteran keeper made his first stagger in the 30th minute after running to eliminate a one-on-one chance with Princess Ibini.

Dumont realized something was not right and called…