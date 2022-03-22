Casey Hudson: The former CEO of BioWare (Mass Effect, Kotor), reveals the outlines of his new game!

In July 2021, Casey Hudson, who had spent 23 years at BioWare, announced the creation of his own studio! Called Humanoid, the structure indicated that it was working on a brand new license, while declaring that many positions were to be filled.

Some of these positions have since been filled, including the arrivals of Izaak Moody as artistic director and Melanie Faulknor as producerbut the young studio remained very discreet, until the last few days in any case.

Casey Hudson’s love affair with sci-fi continues

The Humanoid website has indeed recently been updated, allowing us to discover new information on the project currently under development. The studio, led by the person who led the development of the projects Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effectso work on un triple AAA de science-fiction, featuring “‘character-driven storytelling in an all-new universe”. A description which obviously recalls the adventures of Commander Shepard.

In its declaration of faith, the studio indicates that the future of entertainment is interactive, that it should be engaging, involve worlds, characters and storytelling, or use innovative technologies. For the moment, the studio will not say more about his game, but leaves us with some visuals that the Mass Effect and Starfield licenses cannot deny. If the adventure tempts you and you think you have the required skills, the studio is still looking for many peoplefor positions ranging from writing to technical.

A veteran with a more than solid CV

Casey Hudson, the main figure in the studio, is joined BioWare in 1998 and worked on most of the studio’s productions until 2015, when he left the ship for the first time. Recruited by Microsoft Studios as creative director, he left the Redmond firm in 2017 to return to BioWare replacing Aaryn Flynn as Managing Director. A little less than three years after his return, he leaves the structure definitively, to announce six months later the creation of Humanoid Studios. In addition to Kotor and Mass Effect, he notably worked on MDK 2, Baldur’s Gate II, Neverwinter Nights, Jade Empire and Anthem.