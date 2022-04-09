Cash, jewellery worth ₹2.4 cr stolen from Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi house | Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence robbed of ₹2.41 crore. A case under Indian Penal Code Section 381 (theft by servant of property in possession of master) has been registered.
A complaint has been filed by the in-laws of actor Sonam Kapoor alleging theft of cash and jewellery worth ₹2.40 crore from Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence, said the police. A case under Indian Penal Code Section 381 (theft by servant of property in possession of master) has been registered. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gets teased by paparazzi about ‘becoming a mamu’ as he joins Sonam Kapoor at event, see his reaction)
“Their house is on Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi, where Anand’s parents Harish Ahuja, mother Priya Ahuja and grandmother Sarla…
