Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 Price Colours Google OS Display Features 200m WR

The most popular and tremendous smartwatch manufacturing company Casio has launched its brand new watch with the name of Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 which is powered by Google’s Wear OS and the launching of this watch is done on Thursday. The newly launched smartwatch comes with the features of 200-metre water resistance along with several features such as running, indoor workouts, road biking, swimming and also it supports surfing and snowboarding. Apart from this, the watch carries an optical sensor which is suitable for calculating heart rate and supports the display of dual-layer and for seeing the time there is an LCD along with high-definition which is fixed for maps with sensor data, and many more.

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 Price

The recently launched smartwatch carries the price tag of Rs. 60,600 for the market of the UK and for the market of the US the price is fixed for Rs. 51,300 but the smartwatch is still not appeared on the official website of US. The smartwatch is ready for delivery from the month of May and the company still not revealed any information regarding launching this watch in the market of India.

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 Specifications

The specifications and features of the Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 are that it is the first-ever watch of the company which comes in the lineup of G-Squad and comes with the power of Wear OS by Google. The watch supports the display of a 1.2-inch capacitive touchscreen with a dual-layer and also supports a colour TFT LCD with the pixels of 360×360 along with a monochrome LCD. The display of the watch comes with several unique and incredible features in which the users can easily see the maps, notifications, sensor data, along with much more information and the smartwatch supports both Android and iOS devices.

The company stated that the watch can easily full charge in just three hours and this full charge will give the user a battery backup of 1.5 days in the mode of colour display. In the other mode such as Multi Timepiece, then this watch will give the user a battery backup of around a month and the watch comes with the connectivity of Bluetooth v4.2 and supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and comes with the dimensions of 65.6×56.3×19.5mm with a weight of 103 grams.