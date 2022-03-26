Cassidy Murray, 13-year-old Massachusetts girl, dies in boating accident in Aruba

A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a boat accident while on vacation in Aruba with her family, news outlets reported.

Cassidy Murray, a Milton resident and seventh grader at Buckingham Brown & Nichols School in Cambridge, died on Wednesday. wcvb,

The daughter of David Murray and Linda Naveen-Murray and sister of Adam Murray, Cassidy is remembered by her family and school community for her kindness and spirit, milton times Reported.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter Cassidy,” the Murray family said in a statement, according to WCVB. “Cassidy’s beautiful spirit, truly kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Cassidy…